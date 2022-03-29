'We thought we were in Ukraine'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Imogene Johnson on Monday admitted that when gunmen ran amok in the Warrica section of Norwood, St James, last Saturday morning, she initially thought the deafening explosions she heard were firecrackers.

“We were afraid, traumatised. We were just frightened. We couldn't believe that it was happening. We thought we were down in Ukraine,” said Johnson, maternal grandmother of the 14-year-old girl who was shot in her head during that attack.

“It come een like firecrackers; mi was wondering why them bursting firecrackers this time of the year. Then, mi hear the real thing — pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!”

The child's other grandmother, Sonia Brown, who also lives on Warrica Drive where she operates a grocery shop, had no doubts that the explosions echoing in the community were gunshots.

“I was having my breakfast and when I heard the explosions, my babyfather said it sound like a 'scribs' out there. I told him, 'No. It is no scribs; it is more than scribs.' The gunshots sounded as if it was near so I ran into the shop, took out the key and locked the grill, and hide behind a wall,” a still visibly shaken Brown said.

Scribs is another name for firecrackers.

“Since then, I can't even sleep at night, not even food mi can eat — just taste. I am so traumatised,” Brown lamented.

An equally traumatised Johnson, who was with her daughter and two grandchildren when the gunmen went on the shooting rampage, reflected that after they realised that the explosions were indeed gunshots, they were in the process of taking cover when a bullet pierced a glass window and hit her 14-year-old granddaughter in the head.

The young girl collapsed on the floor and lost consciousness. She bled profusely before being assisted by neighbours to hospital, said Johnson.

The teenager was one of eight people shot — three fatally — in the assault by the gunmen.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Damion Minto, otherwise called Copper; 25-year-old Lenroy Martin, also called Akeem; and Delano Spence.

Minto, a funeral home employee, and Martin, who worked in a wholesale business, are from the Warrica community, while Spence is said to be from a nearby community.

The triple murder came sharply on the heels of that of 17-year-old Devonte Lindo, who was shot about 9:15 pm on Friday in a section of Norwood referred to as Cherry Gardens.

The police strongly believe that Saturday's shooting spree was triggered by Lindo's death. One of the three men who died might have been accidentally shot by his accomplices during the reprisal mission, the police theorised.

On Monday Demar Windross, the father of the critically injured 14-year-old, said the information he has is that the bullet is lodged in her brain.

“They say the shot is in her brain; it cracked her skull and lodged in her brain. I spoke to the nurse earlier and she say she a talk and things like that, but the security is not allowing me to go in,” the distressed father said.

“I have to get the information from the doctor to determine my next move.”

A small number of residents who were seen milling around in the community on Monday welcomed the presence of the security forces.

“We glad fi the police and soldier them because from Saturday wi 'fraid. Those who have to go to work early are especially afraid of leaving their homes early in the mornings,” said a female resident who did not want to be named.

One vocal member of a small group of young men sitting on the side of a road in the community said he felt safe with the security forces' presence in the area.

“The police dem deh bout so we don't have nothing to fear,” he said.

In June last year Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the community of Norwood as a zone of special operations.

Warrica Drive forms a part of that ZOSO area.