'We work smart, not hard'

CHARGED with the mission to save lives and protect properties, an all-woman firefighting team rolled out at York Park Fire Station in Kingston on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day which was celebrated under the theme 'Break the Bias'.

“It is not generally the norm as we always have a mix, but today is International Women's Day and we want to showcase the fact that all by ourselves we can stand on our own. Eight of them will be riding the unit and others are here to give support or if the call is a large one we send two units,” Valerie Dixon, senior deputy superintendent with responsibility for operations for Kingston and St Andrew, told the Jamaica Observer.

The team, which comprises 15 women, expressed pride and honour in being a part of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

For Sergeant Andrea Thompson, who has been a part of the brigade for 17 years, her most memorable moment was saving girls from the Wortley Home in St Andrew in 2015.

“Two females were trapped inside the building and we rescued them and they were transported to the hospital. Even though people say that firefighters always come late, we will never be there when the fire just starts, but that moment we saved lives,” Thompson said.

Firefighter Joadian Clarke, who has been a driver for one of the pumper trucks for the past eight years, admitted that there has been a few hiccups along the journey but she has not been deterred.

“When you put on your bunker gear and go out there, the public doesn't generally pick you up as a female, but as a female driver, when you go out there they recognise you, and they appreciate you,” she said.

“Yes, there is discrimination, both from internal and external customers, but I have been doing this for eight years. I am here to work and this is my job. The main thing to focus on is going out there and doing the job – extinguish the fire, save a life, prevent a property from being poorly damaged and come back to base,” added Clarke.

Her colleague Peathrean Thomas Graham, who has been in the business for six years, shared what she loved the most about her job: “Just responding to fires, rendering assistance to persons gives me joy. As soon as I hear the bell turn, a different version of me comes on.”

A similar enthusiasm for the job was expressed by Junan Williams, who has been a firefighter for six years.

“The job can be a risky one and once you go out there, you're always saying, 'I'm going out there to do my best, but you don't know what you're going to expect but at the same time you're going out there to do what is expected of you. Our motto is saving lives and protecting property. We work smart, not hard and then we just execute,” she said.

Meanwhile, Corporal Shauna Garrick, who has been in the business for 16 years, related her scariest experience on the job.

“Going out on a rescue and realise that you're about to rescue a [member of a] family. In the end, everything worked out but you know, when you realise it's [your] family member you just have to step back. It was scary,” said Garrick.

Commissioner for the JFB Stewart Beckford told the Observer that the organisation is working to ensure that it engenders a culture of inclusiveness, where women and men are equally respected.

He said, too, that fire stations are being built in Montego Bay, Yallahs and Port Maria to accommodate more females.

“What we have done over the last few years is to try and retrofit the current facilities to accommodate the females but we can do so much and no more based on how these stations were built because they were built in the 50s [when] most of them didn't have females in the firefighting force, but now we are moving to get more females in firefighting there is a need for additional accommodation,” he said.

“They are very proactive and the discipline among them, I will admit, is higher than that of the males. They tend not to get themselves into problems and they tend to toe the line,” said Beckford.