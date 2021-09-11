MONTEGO BAY, St James — Relentless traffic snarls in this tourist resort have earned the police a failing grade from at least one locally elected official.

“I have a few concerns as it relates to the police,” councillor of the Rose Hall Division Anthony Murray told Thursday's monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation. “I have realised that over time the presence of the police has decreased significantly and on days in which people are allowed to move, we have a serious traffic issue in the parish and we are not able to get the assistance of the police to regulate [this].”

He appealed to mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, to enlist the hierarchy of the police force in getting the issue fixed.

Turning specifically to concerns in his division, he questioned whether there had been a change in the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) policy of monitoring areas in which drivers usually exceed the speed limit.

“I am yet to see, especially on the Rose Hall main road where we often see a lot of fatal accidents, the police actually monitor that area as it relates to traffic and speeding,” Murray said.

“But when you cross over to Trelawny, and you reach Salt Marsh or Hague leading to St Ann, you see the police doing that type of work. So I want to know if in St James [there] is a different policy that they are using as it relates to speeding and the regulation of traffic in the parish. It is woefully inadequate at this time,” the councillor said.