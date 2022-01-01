'Worlian' not scared despite armed robbery

DESCRIBING himself as a “worlian” (Jamaican word for someone who does not adhere to the beliefs and practices of Christianity) , 70-year-old Waltham Park Road taxi driver Windell Miller says despite being held at gunpoint and robbed of his cash and vehicle, he is not fearful when operating his taxi.

Miller told the Jamaica Observer the incident that could have easily cost him his life happened one evening two years ago, after he loaded his vehicle with four passengers in Cross Roads.

One of those passengers was a man.

“When mi reach down the road him seh him a beg mi a turn off because him a check a [person] down a Gretna Green Avenue. Mi seh 'Alright, $200 to go', and him seh 'Yeah'. Mi drop off all the other passengers and by the time mi go Gretna Green Avenue him jab mi yah so with a gun,” Miller said, pointing to his neck, where the man had placed the weapon.

“[Him] tek weh all a the money weh mi work and tek weh the car. Mi did have 'bout $7,000,” continued Miller, who claimed that he remained calm during the robbery.

“Mi never too jumpy or nothing. The only good thing about it, him never tek weh the piece a banga (low-end cellphone) weh mi did have, so mi coulda call somebody.”

Miller said he called the owner of the vehicle to inform him of the incident.

“By the time mi reach down a Myrie Avenue the car lock down on him because mi call the owner and them call the company,” Miller said.

He told the Observer that he was able to retrieve the vehicle after the police concluded their investigation. The thief, however, was not apprehended.

Despite his brush with death, Miller said he continues operating a taxi, because “Mi just nuh have that fear deh”. The incident, however, left his family terrified.

“Dem did a fret, enuh. But dem seh dem glad seh him never do mi nothing,” Miller said.

Name: Windell Miller

Age: 70

Length of career: Over 15 years

Route: Cross Roads to Waltham Park Road, St Andrew