1,000 benefit from latest J Wray & Nephew initiative

1,000 benefit from latest J Wray & Nephew initiativeSunday, September 19, 2021
Some residents of three political constituencies were beneficiaries of food packages on Friday as the J Wray and Nephew Foundation (JWNF) continued its objective to ease the burden of economic challenges, further worsened by recent lockdowns, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Foundation representatives handed out packages to 1,000 individuals in some communities in which J Wray and Nephew does business – Clarendon South Western, Clarendon South Eastern, and St Andrew Western.
Four hundred packages were given out in each of the Clarendon constituencies, with the remaining 200 distributed in St Andrew Western. Strict Ministry of Health protocols were observed at all distribution points during the handover.
The foundation made the gesture in response to calls from community leaders in the geographical regions about the pain and suffering that they were encountering.
“We at the J Wray & Nephew Foundation are cognisant of the pressures and challenges that families in our beneficiary communities are facing,” stated CEO of JWNF, Tanikie McClarthy Allen. “The extended lockdowns and some of the containment measures have forced several families to adjust their mode of operation, many suffering loss of income; thereby, not being able to provide for all in their immediate surroundings in the usual manner.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a real nightmare for Jamaican families and the JWNF will continue to play its role of good corporate citizen in easing the burden on them as best as possible,” McClarthy Allen said.
Hundreds of people in St Elizabeth communities had earlier received packages to help them ease the economic burden. At the time, health-care vouchers, which are redeemable at the practice of parish-based medical doctor Venkat Kota, were also handed out to the individuals.
The JWNF has been one of the leading supporters of Jamaica's COVID-19 efforts since the first case of the virus was confirmed in Jamaica in March 2020.
In its first major move since the pandemic, the foundation donated alcohol worth several million dollars to the National Health Fund for distribution to State-run, health-care institutions; its staff; members of the communities in which it operates; and other interest groups.
