1,000 guests attend Sandals Reunion Week

MORE than 1,000 loyal guests were in Jamaica for the Sandals Select Guest Reunion Week of activities hosted by the hotel chain from April 5 to 9.

“Sandals Reunion Week is the Caribbean's only annual event of this kind held by an all-inclusive resort that honours returning guests, giving them the opportunity to catch up with old friends they've made over the years while safely enjoying another vacation,” a Sandals release said, noting that the week was filled with activities, all administered under the Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

With some guests travelling for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic started last year, guests embraced and enjoyed the new approach to their vacation experience, as Sandals team members placed an emphasis on physical distancing and constant cleaning and sanitising, which it said gave guests a sense of security

In the Montego Bay region, Carl Beviere and Dawn Smith, general managers for Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean, respectively, were both effusive in their praise for the range of events which went off without a hitch at both properties. They stated that guests were “over the moon” with the exciting activities and dedication with which the team members carried out their tasks.

“Our guests could not stop lavishing praises on our Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness and lauded the resorts for creating a safe haven for them to vacation,” Beviere said. “Our job was to execute a fantastic week of curated activities event and we did so with flying colours. As a result, many of our couples have booked up to three vacations to return to a Sandals resort in Jamaica.”

Many time repeat guests Arnie and Joyce Schwinn, who vacationed at Sandals Royal Caribbean and described the week as one of their best experiences ever, said they could not wait to see what Sandals had in store for them in 2022.

In the Ocho Rios region, Sandals Royal Plantation General Manager Arnold Nugent and his team took utmost pride in hosting their special guests and thanked them for their continued support of the Sandals brand. “It was an excellent week. Even with the overcast weather we were able to stick to our scheduled itinerary each day. The observation of our Platinum Protocols by both guests and team members was always maintained. It was important to keep everyone safe and happy with exceptional service; that is why our guests keep returning here to their 'home away from home' time and time again,” Nugent said. “Everyone is happy; guests are happy to return and we are even happier to have them. Our guests and team members, alike, believe in our protocols and that is why everyone feels safe and happy doing what they are supposed to do,” he added.

Kevin and Lori Voight have spent over 250 nights at a Sandals Resort with up to five trips per year, their most recent trip before this was at Sandals Royal Caribbean in October 2020. “All the resorts are wonderful, with great ambiance and excellent service, but Sandals Royal Plantation is our special place; our home away from home. We returned so quickly because we were impressed with the team members executing the Sandals Platinum Protocols. We feel very safe and happy and will always return and tell everyone to experience it.” Lori stated said.

At Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, General Manager Kevin Clarke said, “Each year our returning guests look forward to something different, and Reunion Week, 2021 was no exception; they were blown away and loved it. Fittingly so, this is another opportunity we use to express appreciation and exceed our valued guests expectations each day. It is also important to note our Platinum Protocol works and our guests and team members are pleased with it.”

At Sandals Negril, repeat clients enjoyed the events depicting the epic Time Scape theme and Managers' Talent Show where heads of departments showcased their best performances yet.

Foodies were pleased with the deliciously prepared meals offered at the events, with several participating in Jamaican-focused cooking demos and mixology competitions hosted by resort chefs and bartenders.

The Sandals Select Rewards programme was created to reward returning guests for their continued loyalty. Being a Sandals Select Rewards member affords guests a variety of member-exclusive benefits, including access to LIV+ events such as the Chairman's Golf Invitational Tournament in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, where guests can play the lush greens and stay at one of the Luxury Included® Sandals or Beaches Resorts nearby. Other benefits include earning points, being recognised with exclusive membership recognition gifts, and even free vacations after accruing 70 nights at any Sandals or Beaches Resort.