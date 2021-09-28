1,000 students to benefit from free SCEC exam prep programme

THE Scotia Jamaica Foundation will be supporting 1,000 students who will be sitting the CSEC examinations in 2022, through a partnership with One on One Educational Services Ltd.

The bank said 75 per cent of the available spaces will be reserved for students enrolled on PATH, Government's welfare programme for the most vulnerable in society. Applications for the programme were expected t0 commence yesterday.

The online-based exam preparation programme will begin on October 19 and includes live classes in seven subject areas, past paper reviews, SBA preparation, video-based tutorials and academic coaching.

“Scotia Group has been a long-standing supporter of Jamaica's youth development through various education initiatives. We recognise the impact that the ongoing pandemic has had on our Jamaican students and we are committed to helping them to navigate these challenges. Under our new philanthropic umbrella, Scotia RISE, we have prioritised education as it is pivotal towards achieving economic resilience,” said Audrey Tugwell Henry, president and CEO of the Scotia Group and chair of the Scotia Jamaica Foundation.

“We want every Jamaican child to be successful and realise their full potential, and we are strongly encouraging parents of students sitting CSEC next year to register for this beneficial and timely programme which, we are certain, will assist them in their academic pursuits,” Tugwell Henry added.

To register for the programme, which has been endorsed by both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry Labour and Social Security, parents and guardians are asked to visit www.OneX.co/scotiafoundation. Access to the programme is free of charge and there are also no data charges for accessing the self-guided learning and recorded lessons on the site. Students will, however, require data connection to access the live classes, which will be hosted daily via the Zoom platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams said, “The education of our children must be a national, collaborative effort as an educated populace redounds to the benefit of the entire nation.

“The Scotia Group Jamaica has a long and distinguished record of corporate social outreach, with the education sector being a significant beneficiary. I commend its continuing efforts to support the children of Jamaica at various levels, from early to the tertiary,” Minister Williams added.

Ricardo Allen, CEO, One on One Educational Services Ltd, hailed the bank for its timely interventional initiative that will offer much-needed support to students at this crucial time. Through One on One, he added, students will have access to a cadre of experienced teachers and incentives to keep them motivated as they study.

Other components of the programme will include skills gap assessments, where all students will be assessed to identify their weak areas and learning gaps to determine their readiness for each subject. The platform will then curate each student's personalised learning curriculum.

Participants can also access self-paced learning, with on-demand curriculum-based video courses and workshops geared at helping them master academic concepts and overcome any barriers to their success. Workshops on study techniques and exam preparation strategies are also included in the programme.

Scotiabank said it has, since last March, donated more than $30 million towards programmes that are helping to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the health and education sectors.