1.5 million Caribbean nationals expected to lose jobs during COVID-19

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is predicting 1.5 million people in the Caribbean will lose their jobs during the second quarter of this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

The ILO said this employment outlook for the region presents is in line with global patterns, and is a major drop in the second quarter of 2020 from the last quarter of the previous year.

The organisation said these latest estimates include only, due to data limitations, The Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States Virgin Islands.

The ILO said the new research focuses on the decline in hours worked and is estimated via a “nowcasting” model.

“Such figures show that the impact on workers is vast, and calls for attention to both those who lost their jobs and income and those who are asked by employers to reduce working hours and thus earn less.

Governments need to make sure social protection measures reach these categories of workers. This is also an opportunity to use “down time” for building skills for employability. A small investment, which may beget ultimate gains for the workers, employers and economies,” said Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean.