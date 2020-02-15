$1.7 billion allocated by Jamaican government for Cornwall Regional Hospital rehabilitation

$1.7 billion allocated by Jamaican government for Cornwall Regional Hospital rehabilitationSaturday, February 15, 2020
Work will be advanced on the rehabilitation of the
Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay during the new fiscal year.
The Government has allocated $1.7 billion for the project in the 2020/2021 Budget that is now before the House of Representatives.
As stated in the Estimates, the funds will be used to complete works under Phase 2A, and Phase 2B; commence Phase three and achieve 30 per cent completion; and commence procurement of medical equipment.
Under Phase one, repairs to the roof have been completed, and under Phase 2A, demolition and structural repairs to floors seven to nine are 10 per cent complete.
Work on the 10-storey structure includes replacement of plumbing and electrical fittings and general building repairs; upgrading of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning; roof overhaul; and equipping of the facility.
