1 in 5 New Yorkers know someone who died from COVID-19

1 in 5 New Yorkers know someone who died from COVID-19Friday, June 12, 2020
|
With cases
of the coronavirus (COVID-19) surpassing 7.5 million globally, one of the
worst-hit cities in the world has shared more frightening statistics.
A new survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that more than four in 10 New Yorkers know someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Even more stark, it said 23.1 per cent of them know someone who died as a result of the virus.
The national results for the survey were 16.8 per cent of Americans know someone with the virus while six per cent know someone who died from it.
New York has recorded 30,630 coronavirus deaths, according to the John Hopkins virus tracker.
The study was conducted among adults in New York City and Los Angeles, and broadly across the US, between May 5 and 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy