1 in 5 New Yorkers know someone who died from COVID-19

With cases

of the coronavirus (COVID-19) surpassing 7.5 million globally, one of the

worst-hit cities in the world has shared more frightening statistics.

A new survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that more than four in 10 New Yorkers know someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Even more stark, it said 23.1 per cent of them know someone who died as a result of the virus.

The national results for the survey were 16.8 per cent of Americans know someone with the virus while six per cent know someone who died from it.

New York has recorded 30,630 coronavirus deaths, according to the John Hopkins virus tracker.

The study was conducted among adults in New York City and Los Angeles, and broadly across the US, between May 5 and 12.