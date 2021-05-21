1-year-old shot in Denham Town, police tell alleged shooter to surrender

A one-year-old girl was rushed to Bustamante Hospital for Children Wednesday night after she was shot in the leg in Denham Town, one of Western Kingston's gritty communities accustomed to gun violence.

Yesterday morning, the police said investigations have led them to believe that a man by the name of Amani “Bling Dog” Malcolm was responsible for the shooting, and have called for him to turn himself in.

According to the police, Malcolm allegedly entered a section of the community called Bread Lane about 7:55 pm and opened fire. The baby, who was being held by a parent, was hit.

“We understand that he just came into the area and fired shots wildly without selecting any person, so this child was hit in the process. Just the child was hit,” commanding officer of Kingston Western Superintendent of Police Michael Phipps told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The child is still alive. She was admitted to the Bustamante Hospital. She was shot by a man identified as Amani Malcolm, otherwise called Bling Dog. We are recording a statement now. We want Amani Malcolm, otherwise called Bling Dog, by 6:00 pm,” Phipps said.

“He is wanted, so he should turn himself in to us. He is wanted before the day is out,” added Phipps yesterday.

However, angry residents are urging the police to hunt the alleged shooter, rather than giving him the latitude to turn himself in.

“Hunt him down! Go for him and lock him up! Why is it that the police telling him to surrender himself? We see nuff times when police find man in the space of hours. You know who did it and nothing is being done… the baby coulda dead,” an irate woman said.

The woman also bashed residents who, she said, are aware of the whereabouts of the alleged shooter and aren't relaying the information to the police.

“We have a serious problem in this place and I don't know when it will end. Man coulda kill dem son, dem mother, dem granny, and dem know a who and siddung quiet. When ghetto people a go start talk up?” she asked.

A man, who gave his name only as Sheen, described the incident as unfortunate.

“When we talk out against police, you hear that we don't like police. How can ZOSO (zone of special operations) be in Denham Town and man a shoot up place and a run 'bout? This was not the first and it is not going to be the last. What is the role of the police? They are only here to pick up our bodies when we dead and gone and bad man run gone. We tired fi call pon Mr Desmond McKenzie,” he said.

McKenzie is the legislator who represents Denham Town in the Parliament.

Another resident said: “Dis sick me. The devil loose! None a we nuh safe in this place… not even the baby weh deh pon breast. May God have mercy pon we in here,” the woman said.

In February 2020, a similar incident occurred in that general area. A one-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet when gunmen attacked a resident on West Street in downtown Kingston. The girl was sitting, awaiting breakfast at her grandmother's home. Doctors told the baby's mother that she had a 50-50 chance of walking.

Meanwhile, as at May 19, the Kingston Western Police Division recorded 47 shootings, 11 up from last year. There have also been 42 murders in the division so far this year, a five per cent increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2020.