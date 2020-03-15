10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jamaica; 17 results negative

A release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness has indicated that two more persons have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total to ten recorded in Jamaica so far.

The two positive results came out of a possible nineteen persons who were tested at the National Influenza Centre over the last 24 hours.

One of the new cases confirmed is connected to the first recorded case of the virus on the island while the other case is an imported one as the patient travelled to Trinidad and Tobago recently.Â

The other seventeen persons who tested negative were identified through contact tracing and were from Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann and Clarendon. They, however, will remain in isolation along with the two confirmed cases until the authorities are satisfied that they no longer pose a risk.

First two patients improving

The release also pointed out that the first two patients with the disease are now showing no symptoms of the virus which indicates that the patients are improving.