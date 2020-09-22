10 schools get laptops and tablets from GraceKennedy

As Jamaican students

prepare to resume classes in October, GraceKennedy Limited has donated 210 tablets

and laptops to 10 Jamaican schools.

The donation, valued at $5.1 million, is being done through its Grace and Staff Community Development Foundation under its ‘Tools for Schools’ initiative.

The 10 schools that will benefit are St George’s College, Calabar Infant and Primary, St. Michael’s Infant and Primary, Dupont Primary, Holy Family Primary, Majesty Gardens Infant, Yallahs High, Foga Road High, Maldon High and Spot Valley High.

The teachers will receive the laptops and accessories, such as laptop bag, thumb drive and wireless mouse, while the students will get tablets that will be accompanied by a memory card, case, thumb drive, keyboard and sim card for data plans.

Don Wehby, GraceKennedy’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said that the donation is being made because every child has a right to education.

“GK has long recognised the importance of bridging the technological gap in Jamaica and we made a commitment, even before the onset of COVID-19, to provide much-needed support to our schools through the donation of laptops and tablets,” he said.