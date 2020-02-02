10 students get scholarships and grants from National Irrigation Commission

10 students get scholarships and grants from National Irrigation CommissionSunday, February 02, 2020
|
Ten students attending secondary and tertiary educational institutions have received scholarships and grants from the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) valued at more than $1 million.
The recipients, who are children of employees at the NIC, received the awards at a ceremony held on January 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel in St Andrew.
State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, who addressed the ceremony, encouraged the recipients to assist their communities.
“Give back to your community, find some way to help those around you. Go to the communities, and speak to those persons who are having challenges. We have to rekindle the spirit of each one helping another one,” he told the students.
Green commended the agency for its investment in education, and called on the students to “use technology as an enabling tool, and to increase your knowledge.”
