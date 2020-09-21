10-y-o Jamaican girl among Barbados’ four new COVID-19 cases

10-y-o Jamaican girl among Barbados’ four new COVID-19 casesMonday, September 21, 2020
A 10-year-old Jamaican girl is one of four people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Barbados.
The girl arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Jamaica on September 14. She is the sister of another girl who tested positive recently. Both children arrived in the island with their mother.
The other three people who have tested positive for the virus arrived in the island on Saturday. The Ministry of Health identified them as a 50-year-old female aboard British Airways; a 23-year-old woman who arrived on Caribbean Airlines from Jamaica; and a 34-year-old woman who arrived on a JetBlue flight from New York.
Since the virus arrived in the island in March, Barbados has recorded 189 cases. There are nine people in isolation while 173 have recovered.
