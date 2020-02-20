$100 million allocated to truck water to Jamaican communities

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says the Government has set aside $100 million to facilitate the trucking of water to communities across the island.

“Already, the country is experiencing dry conditions, [and] the Government has been proactive. We have started to look at how we are going to respond, and we have been doing so in a number of ways,” he said.

McKenzie was speaking at the ceremony to break ground for the construction of a water shop in Tryall, St Elizabeth, on February 14.

St Elizabeth, Portland and St Mary are among the parishes severely affected by the current dry spell.

McKenzie said that $10 million will be allocated to the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation to assist with the trucking of water, and each councillor will receive 10 water tanks, with capacity for 500 gallons each, to assist residents.

“They (the councillors) will at least be in a position to give one or two tanks to those who are in need,” he noted.