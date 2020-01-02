100 new garbage trucks coming for NSWMA

100 new garbage trucks coming for NSWMAThursday, January 02, 2020
|
The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is to get an additional 100 new trucks this year to assist with garbage collection throughout Jamaica.
Dennis Chung, chairman of NSWMA, said that it is the largest allocation of units the agency has ever had with the fleet being upgraded over the last three years with 43 new trucks.
According to Chung, the NSWMA has also received environmental permits for three of its eight disposal sites across the island, including the two largest facilities – Riverton in Kingston and Retirement in St James.
He said it is the first time this is happening in the NSWMA’s history.
