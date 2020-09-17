100 public schools to get Internet next week

Minister of

Education, Fayval Williams, has revealed that come next week approximately 100

more public schools should have internet connectivity to assist them this

school year.

She notes that this total is out of the 220 schools that are without service. The other 120 schools will receive internet access in short order, Williams said.

Internet connectivity is urgently needed with the new school year beginning on October 5. Alternatives to face-to-face teaching are now the order of the day, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world.

It was also revealed that of the 980 public schools in Jamaica, only about 300 have a good internet connection. And for the others that have internet that is below average, they are expected to see an upgrade as time progresses.