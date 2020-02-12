100-room luxury hotel to be built in Grenada

The Grenada government has welcomed the start of construction of the multi-million dollar 100-room luxury hotel on the east coast, saying it will impact “significantly” on the island’s rural economy.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said that the Six Senses Hotel Project in La Sagesse, St David’s, is being developed by Dubai-based Range Developments, an investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean.

“The government of Grenada fully supports and welcomes the work of Range Developments, which has an outstanding record of delivering the finest, world-class resorts in the Caribbean,” Mitchell said, noting that the hotel is scheduled for completion by November 2022.

“This project will impact significantly on Grenada’s rural economy, especially through the creation of jobs in both the construction phase and when the hotel begins operations. In addition, Six Senses La Sagesse will offer visitors a more unique experience, given its location outside of the traditional tourist belt.”

Range Developments managing director, Mohammed Asaria, said the pace of progress on the project is indicative of the company’s commitment to deliver in record time, noting that it has only been 10 months since the agreement was signed between the parties.