100-year-old among Jamaica’s 63 coronavirus cases

Another 63 coronavirus cases were reported in Jamaica, bringing the

nationâ€™s total to 14,550.

The ages of the new positives range from one to 100 years old. Among the confirmed cases are 24 males and 39 females, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Jamaica also saw 32 more recoveries for a total of 11,809 while virus-related deaths remain at 331.

There are 113 hospitalised patients with six considered moderately ill and 11 critically ill.