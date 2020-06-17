100m World Champion, Christian Coleman, suspended for missing drug tests

American sprinter Christian Coleman was today, June 17, provisionally suspended for missing for missing three drug tests.

Coleman was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for “whereabouts failures”, which are given for missing drug tests and or filing failures within a 12-month period.

The ban comes after Coleman narrowly missed a similar suspension just before last year’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar. He successfully argued that the first violation within that one-year period, came before the 12 months began.

However, Coleman missed yet another test on December 9, 2019, which became his third for that same 12-month timeframe.

The suspension, if upheld, could last for between one and two years and may mean that the sprinter could miss next year’s delayed Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

There’s no word yet on by the AIU or Coleman on whether the athlete, who is contesting the ruling, will have a hearing.

Coleman said he was shopping at a mall near his home when the drug tester arrived. He further said the tester did not make adequate attempt to contact him.

The AIU said “The lack of any telephone call does not give the Athlete a defence to the assertion of a Missed Test. Testing conducted by the AIU is on a no-advanced notice basis and instructions not to make any phone call to an Athlete are given to Doping Control Officers [drug testers] by the AIU (with limited exceptions).”

Coleman won the men’s 100m title in Doha in 9.76 seconds, a personal best.