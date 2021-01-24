107 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

107 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaSunday, January 24, 2021
|
Another 107 cases of the coronavirus were
reported in Jamaica over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14,879.
The new cases comprise 45 males and 62 females ranging from ages one to 95 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Thirty-six of the cases were detected in Kingston and St Andrew with the next largest figures recorded in St Ann (19) and Manchester and St James, which both had 12.
There were 20 more recoveries, pushing the total to 11,870.
There are 98 cases in hospital with 10 considered moderately ill and 13 are critically ill.
