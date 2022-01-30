107 correctional recruits graduate

RUNAWAY BAY, St Ann — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Friday welcomed 107 recruits who graduated from the Carl Rattary Staff College in this coastal parish.

The batch of graduates marks the 80th intake of correctional officers into the justice system.

“Today is an important day in the life of the department as we welcome these additional recruits to the corps of correctional officers,” said permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, during the ceremony.

Williams went on to congratulate the 97 men and 10 women for successfully completing their training and encouraged them to be exemplary in doing their job.

“Your presence here today means that you have successfully navigated the 12 weeks of a robust training course. This profession which you have chosen is honourable and must be executed with alacrity, respect, honesty and dignity,” he urged.

“No job is easy but you must remain undaunted by the challenges you will face as they might get more difficult further along the journey,” he added

He noted that the vigorous training completed by the graduates was an attempt, by the ministry, to prepare them to be as effective as possible in nation-building.

“This training is a part of our efforts to build capacity among our security forces. It is vital to the roles and responsibilities that will fall within your remit when you begin the real work in penal institutions. This is no easy feat, especially with over 137 inmates per 100 square feet across a total of 11 incarceration correctional facilities — [and] especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still at our heels,” he said.

Williams said the ministry is already working vigorously to combat crime and expressed his appreciation at the DCS' work to aid with the process.

“The ministry is working tirelessly to combat crime through the implementation of new policies that are aimed at ridding the country of unwanted sources of violent behaviour in our society. I must acknowledge the tremendous work that the DCS has been doing to stem recidivism and facilitate the rehabilitation of inmates and wards so they can become productive citizens when they exit the correctional system,” he said.

“I look forward to working with you alongside the management of the DCS, in furthering the mandate of the ministry of national security to invest in the upgrading of our facilities and to rehabilitate inmates,” Williams added.