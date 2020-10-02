11-day-old baby among Jamaica’s 149 new COVID cases; 5 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded five more deaths related

to the coronavirus and 149 new cases.

The new deaths bring the total related to COVID-19 to 116 while the nationâ€™s virus cases stand at 6,704, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. An 11-day-old baby is among the new positives, just under a half of which were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew.

The deaths were all elderly individuals with St Catherine addresses and include two women ages 79 and 71; and three men, ages 76, 94 and 99. Eleven other deaths are still under investigation.

There were 121 recoveries, bringing the total to 2,112 so far. The country still has 4,386 active cases.