11-month-old baby among 89 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded

An

11-month-old baby was among the 89 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on

Friday.

The additional cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 10,240.

Kingston and St Andrew was leading the pack with 27 cases while there were 19 in St Catherine and 14 in St James.

Jamaica now has 4,381 active cases with 81 people in hospital. Twelve patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.

The country also recorded 49 recoveries, increasing the tally to 5,481.

Sadly, there were two fatalities linked to coronavirus, bringing the count to 237. The deceased are a 35-year-old female from St Catherine; and an 84-year-old female from Westmoreland.

There was also one coincidental death.