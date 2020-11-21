11-month-old baby among 89 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded

11-month-old baby among 89 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recordedSaturday, November 21, 2020
|
An
11-month-old baby was among the 89 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on
Friday.
The additional cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 10,240.
Kingston and St Andrew was leading the pack with 27 cases while there were 19 in St Catherine and 14 in St James.
Jamaica now has 4,381 active cases with 81 people in hospital. Twelve patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.
The country also recorded 49 recoveries, increasing the tally to 5,481.
Sadly, there were two fatalities linked to coronavirus, bringing the count to 237. The deceased are a 35-year-old female from St Catherine; and an 84-year-old female from Westmoreland.
There was also one coincidental death.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy