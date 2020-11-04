11 of Jamaica’s 30 COVID-19 cases recorded in St James

Eleven of

Jamaica’s 30 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in St James, as the country’s

tally increased to 9,326.

It is not surprising that St James recorded 11 additional cases, as the parish has been documenting bigger numbers in recent times. The tally there now stands at 915.

Kingston and St Andrew follows with four cases recorded on Tuesday while there were three cases each in St Mary, Trelawny, Portland and St Catherine.

There are now 4,288 active cases in Jamaica with 80 people in hospital. Six are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill. The country has also recorded 38 recoveries, increasing that number to 4,704.

Meanwhile, one death has been recorded. The deceased is a 66-year-old male from Trelawny. This means that Jamaica has recorded 215 fatalities linked to COVID-19 since the virus entered the country in March.