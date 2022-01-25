114 people benefit from free medical camp in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — More than 100 people were examined at a free medical camp, organised by the High Commission of India in Jamaica in partnership with Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Crawford.

The medical camp, which was hosted by the Northern Caribbean University (NCU) on Sunday, was supported by doctors and pharmaceutical companies from the Indian community.

India's High Commissioner to Jamaica Rungsung Masakui visited the camp, accompanied by Crawford and NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards.

The main purpose of the camp is to reach out to residents in rural communities who are in need of basic medical services.

Last month, the Indian High Commission hosted three free medical camps in the Corporate Area. These were held at Chandolu Global Healthcare, the Good Samaritan Inn and the Constant Spring Library.

Crawford, who was among a handful of invitees from Jamaica to have flown to India last November to participate in the celebration of that country's 75th anniversary of independence, said she maintained a “very good relationship” with the High Commission of India in Jamaica.

“… So when they reached out to me to say that they would like to do a free medical camp here in my constituency, I was very happy to partner. One of the reasons I am so happy about it [is that] from day to day, when you look at the various needs and requests that I receive at the [constituency] office, many people come wanting funding to help to see doctors [and] to pay for their prescription,” said Crawford.

She told the Jamaica Observer that the medical camp saved the Manchester Central constituency office approximately $2 million from requests for medical assistance and prescriptions for constituents.

“We will never have enough resources to meet the needs, so this camp is saving us a lot,” she said.

Crawford said senior citizens were among the beneficiaries of the medical camp.

“I met two senior citizens, one of them had come to the [constituency] office seeking a medical grant, so she heard of the opportunity… and she is expressing satisfaction that she was able to come. The nurses checked her, she went to see the doctor and she came with her prescription and she got the medicine here,” she said.

Crawford, who represents the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, expressed gratitude for the medical camp.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Indian high commissioner and the doctors from the Indian community, the nurses, the pharmacists and all who have partnered. Of course, we have to thank NCU for hosting us. NCU is always giving back to the community and this is one good way,” she said.