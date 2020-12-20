12 arrested for not wearing masks in Couva crackdown in T&T

12 arrested for not wearing masks in Couva crackdown in T&TSunday, December 20, 2020
|
Seventeen people were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago during a crackdown across Couva early Friday morning.
Police officers arrested 12 people at a night club in Perseverance for various coronavirus regulation breaches including failure to wear masks.
Additionally, a man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition at an apartment building at Lisas Gardens. Another man was held for cocaine possession at the same building.
That same morning, three other people were held as part of onging robbery and kidnapping investigations.
