12 caregivers at Maxfield Park Children’s Home test positive for COVID-19

12 caregivers at Maxfield Park Children’s Home test positive for COVID-19Wednesday, January 06, 2021
|
Twelve caregivers at the
Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston, Jamaica have tested positive for the
coronavirus.
The results follow visits by the Health Ministry between December 13-30, 2020 which saw 74 caregivers and 92 children at the State-run facility being tested.
No child has tested positive for the virus, and arrangements are being made to test the other six caregivers, according to a statement by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.
The caregivers who tested positive are said to be asymptomatic and were sent home to self-isolate.
Additionally, the exposed areas utilised by the positive staff members have been sealed off for deep cleaning and sanitisation.
Contact tracing, in keeping with the ministry’s protocol, and other preventative measures will be undertaken to sensitise staff.
