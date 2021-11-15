12 children receive life-saving heart procedures

12 children receive life-saving heart proceduresMonday, November 15, 2021
|
THE Chain of Hope and Gift For Life Medical Mission returned to Jamaica after a nearly two-year hiatus to assist 12 children at the Bustamante Hospital for Children suffering from heart conditions.
The mission, which has been conducting surgeries since 1997 at the only paediatric hospital in the Caribbean, completed seven procedures up to Wednesday, November 10 and was expected to perform the other five before departing Friday.
This team, consisting of medical practitioners from the United Kingdom and the United States of America, is led by Dr Alan Magee, consultant cardiologist, South Hampton, and lead of the Intervention Mission.
The Rotary Club of New Kingston and Gift for Life are among several organisations that assist with the Chain of Hope mission to visit Jamaica and conduct the procedures.
