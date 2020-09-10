12-y-o boy dies from COVID-19 in Jamaica

A 12-year-old boy is one of two people to have died from coronavirus in Jamaica in the last 24 hours. The other was an 80-year-old woman; both are from Manchester and had comorbidities.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to 38. The country also recorded 114 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 66 females and 48 males, with ages ranging from four months to 93 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (47); Portland ( 14); Manchester (13); St James and Clarendon (12 each); St Catherine (10); and St Thomas, St Ann and Hanover (two each).

This brings the number of confirmed cases on record for the island to 3,437.

Of this number, 2,302 are active cases, which includes 26 moderately ill patients, and eight critically ill patients.

Four more deaths in COVID-19 positive individuals are under investigation, the Ministry of Health said.