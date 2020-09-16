12-year-old Jamaican girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Barbados

12-year-old Jamaican girl tests positive for COVID-19 in BarbadosWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
Barbados
recorded another COVID-19 case after a 12-year-old Jamaican girl tested positive
for the virus after arriving in the Caribbean island earlier this week.
It is said that the girl arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados on a Caribbean Airlines flight that originated in Kingston.
She arrived on the island with her mother and sister who tested negative for coronavirus.
According to the authorities in Barbados, the child is now in isolation.
Barbados has so far recorded 184 COVID-19 cases. However, 169 of those patients have recovered. There are now eight coronavirus patients in isolation. Seven persons have died.
