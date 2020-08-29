121 doctors to join Jamaica’s COVID-19 fight

121 doctors to join Jamaica’s COVID-19 fightSaturday, August 29, 2020
In less than a week, 121 more doctors will be deployed to bolster the numbers of front-line workers assisting with the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, gave this update during a digital press conference held on Thursday (August 27).
“We are well advanced with the employment and deployment of 121 medical officers… who do not have posts in the public health system.
We have got the go-ahead to engage these persons, and I’m told that we will have contracts effective September 1 to engage these 121 medical officers,” Tufton said.
“In addition to that, we have 750 community health aides that are deployed. We’re moving to the 1,000 mark, so recruitment is still on.
Again, that will be a big addition for the cadre of workers in the field and will help us with the intelligence gathering and the information flow, and contact tracing,” he added.
Tufton said the Government is in the final stages of determining the number of public health inspectors who will also be engaged.
