129 more schools to restart face to face classes in Jamaica

129 more schools to restart face to face classes in JamaicaFriday, January 01, 2021
|
More Jamaican schools will resume face to face classes when they reopen in January. Minister of Education Fayval Williams says 129 school have been approved for the face to face programme, up from the 17 approved in October.
The new school term begins on January 4. But the 129 schools that are cleared will have until January 18 to fine-tune their operations.
The minister stressed the importance of teachers and students to use one or a combination of approaches to continue education despite the restriction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Attending school, whether virtual, remote, or face-to-face, is still a requirement,” the minister said adding that children who were not using any of the available teaching/learning engagement are in danger of falling way behind.
“No child in Jamaica of school age should be seen sitting around idly, or on the road going to the corner shop, or doing housework during school time which is designated as 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday,” said Williams.
Meanwhile, Williams said the focus for this term would be to prepare students doing exit exams this year.
These exams include the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).
Grades-six students at the primary level are scheduled to sit the first of two components of the PEP exam – the Ability Test, on February 23, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy