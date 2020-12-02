13 arrive in Jamaica on deportation flight from UK

Thirteen deportees arrived in Jamaica on a flight from the United Kingdom on Wednesday morning (December 2).

The arrival of the deportees comes amid strong campaigns launched in the UK to protest the charter flights which have become a controversial issue, in light of the Windrush scandal.

Initially, the UK’s Home Office had intended to remove as many as 50 Jamaican nationals, but only thirteen, all men, were aboard the flight which arrived at Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport at around 7:30 a.m.

Following their arrival, the men were taken to the Olympia Crown Hotel on Molynes Road where they will remain for a minimum of 48 hours.

“They will be held for a period of time to get the results, 48 hours approximately, and then depending on the results of the test, assuming that they are negative they are going to be required to remain in home quarantine for 14 days,” explained Tufton, who noted that the men would be tested for COVID-19 prior to their release.

According to The Guardian newspaper, more who were to be on the flight, were granted a reprieve after the ministry acknowledged they may have been victims of modern slavery.

The UK’s Home Office Minister for Immigration Compliance, Chris Philp, described the men aboard the flight as “serious foreign criminals”.