$130 million allocated to clear mosquito breeding sites

$130 million allocated to clear mosquito breeding sitesWednesday, August 28, 2019
In an effort to
eliminate Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that cause the spread of dengue, the
Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the National Health Fund (NHF), will
be spending $130 million on activities geared towards clearing breeding sites.
This announcement was made by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, at his Quarterly Press Briefing, on Tuesday, at the Ministry’s head office in New Kingston.
He said that for this initiative, the Ministry will be collaborating with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and the parish councils, through the Local Government Ministry.
“We have agreed, and we’ll be mobilising $130 million to these agencies for critical support in the field,” Tufton said.
“In the case of parish councils, they have councillors, they have an organisational structure at the local level and, of course, the NSWMA is critical, because of the impact of solid waste as breeding sites for mosquitoes.”
