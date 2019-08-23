14 East Kingston PEP students get scholarships from JPPC

14 East Kingston PEP students get scholarships from JPPCFriday, August 23, 2019
|
Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC) has awarded scholarships of $2.45m to 14 children who reside in the constituency of East Kingston.
The scholarships will last five years, with each child getting $35,000 each year if they maintain a B average.
Wayne McKenzie, chief executive officer and managing director of JPPC, said the scholarships are the company’s thrust to enrich the lives of residents of the area to be worthwhile citizens.
JPPC has been giving the scholarships for five years. McKenzie said in the upcoming academic year, the company has, for the first time, awarded two scholarships to students going into Sixth Form.
He said that next year, JPPC will also break new ground, by awarding tertiary scholarships for residents of East Kingston.
- Shandanie Taylor will be attending Campion College in September.
