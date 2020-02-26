14-member CARICOM team to monitor March 2 elections in Guyana

14-member CARICOM team to monitor March 2 elections in GuyanaWednesday, February 26, 2020
|
St Lucia-born attorney Cynthia Cleopatra Combie Martyr is heading a 14-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Election Observer Mission (GEOM) that will monitor the March 2 regional and general elections in Guyana.
The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that members of the GEOM have begun arriving in Guyana for the polls that will also be observed by other regional and international teams, including the Organisation of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth and the US-based Carter Centre.
Guyana had extended an invitation to CARICOM to monitor the elections that observers say is a straight fight between the ruling coalition – a Partnership for National Unity (APNU) headed by President David Granger – and the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) that was defeated in the 2015 poll.
“The CARICOM Secretariat was …invited to mount the CEOM, to ensure the transparency of all electoral processes and to invest confidence in the results of the elections,” the Secretariat said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy