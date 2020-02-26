14-member CARICOM team to monitor March 2 elections in Guyana

St Lucia-born attorney Cynthia Cleopatra Combie Martyr is heading a 14-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Election Observer Mission (GEOM) that will monitor the March 2 regional and general elections in Guyana.

The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that members of the GEOM have begun arriving in Guyana for the polls that will also be observed by other regional and international teams, including the Organisation of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth and the US-based Carter Centre.

Guyana had extended an invitation to CARICOM to monitor the elections that observers say is a straight fight between the ruling coalition – a Partnership for National Unity (APNU) headed by President David Granger – and the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) that was defeated in the 2015 poll.

“The CARICOM Secretariat was …invited to mount the CEOM, to ensure the transparency of all electoral processes and to invest confidence in the results of the elections,” the Secretariat said in a statement.