14 of Jamaica’s 32 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Westmoreland

It is no

surprise that Westmoreland is on the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ radar, as

a large percentage of the COVID-19 cases that were recorded on Tuesday came

from the parish.

After testing 589 samples, 32 returned positive results. Of that number, 14 were in Westmoreland, which now has 571 cases. There were seven cases in St Catherine and three in St James.

The additional cases increase Jamaica’s tally to 11,907.

Meanwhile, there were 159 recoveries, bringing that number to 8,371.

This means that Jamaica now has 3,106 active cases with 101 people in hospital.

It is understood that 22 patients are moderately ill while 13 are in critical condition.

The country also recorded two coincidental deaths, one of which was previously under investigation.