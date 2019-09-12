14 police stations to be renovated

Another 14 police stations across the

island are being renovated at a cost of $195 million as the Government

continues to improve the working conditions of members of the Jamaica

Constabulary Force (JCF).

They are Annotto Bay Police Station in St Mary; Mavis Bank, Irish Town, Gordon Town, and August Town police stations in St Andrew; Tivoli Gardens, Kingston Central, Allman Town, Admiral Town, and Darling Street police stations in Kingston; Maggoty and Pedro Plains police stations in St Elizabeth; Clarks Town Police Station in Trelawny; and Chapelton Police Station in Clarendon.

Eight contracts have been awarded to undertake the improvements, which have already started. Works include roof repairs, electrical and plumbing works, infrastructural repairs, termite treatment, refurbishing of bathrooms, improving drainage systems and replacing perimeter fencing.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, September 11, at the Ministry of National Security’s Oxford Road offices in Kingston.

The 14 police stations for which the contracts were signed are among 25 that are in the process of being rehabilitated, with six close to completion. Another 16 stations are undergoing the procurement process.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, in his remarks, said that by “providing police officers with updated, fit-for-purpose facilities, we are strengthening their capacity to appropriately represent their office while effectively carrying out their duties in securing Jamaican lives and livelihoods.”