14-year-old wins gold at Olympic Games

Chinese diving sensation, Quan Hongchan has won gold in the women’s 10-metre platform diving at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. She produced two perfect-10 dives in a dominant display.

The 14-year-old is the youngest member of the Chinese Olympic team and continues the Asian nation’s dominance in women’s diving. China has won gold in all women’s diving events at four successive Games; Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.

Hongchan is now the second-youngest woman ever to win gold in the event after her compatriot Fu Mingxia took the title at the 1992 Barcelona Games at just 13-years-old.

She told reporters that she was “just a little” nervous going into the event. She bested compatriot Chen Yuxi to finish first.

And the young diver is not thinking about Paris 2024 just yet. What she is thinking about however, is how she’ll celebrate her first Olympic gold medal.

“I want to eat a lot of delicious things tonight! I feel like eating latiao (a popular Chinese spicy snack) the most.”