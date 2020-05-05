15 children admitted in New York hospital with mysterious illness linked to coronavirus

Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalised in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not fully understand.

According to the New York Times, this mystery illness have also been reported in several European countries.

Health officials announced Monday night that many of the children, 2 to 15 years-old have shown symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare illness in children that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries, the city’s health department said.

According to the Times, none of the New York City patients with the syndrome have died, and a bulletin from the health department describes the illness as a “multisystem inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19.”

The bulletin said that most of the 15 children had a fever and many had a rash, vomiting or diarrhoea.

However, since being hospitalised, five of them have needed a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, and most of the 15 “required blood pressure support.”

“The full spectrum of disease is not yet known,” the bulletin said.