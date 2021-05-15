15 fishing beaches to be redeveloped over next five years

FIFTEEN fishing beaches will be redeveloped over the next five years, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has announced.

He said that the redevelopment process will include three beaches per year at an estimated cost of $2.25 billion, beginning in Clarendon, St Elizabeth, and Hanover.

Minister Green, who was making his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate contribution in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said that the work on these fishing beaches will include providing cold storage and sanitation facilities, safe food market arrangements, fishing equipment storage and general security measures.

At the same time, Green said the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is currently procuring 10 refrigerated containers to be placed in fishing communities that meet the requirements to manage these cold storage facilities.

He said that the ministry will introduce regulations to govern and restrict the use of beach seines and trawl nets and establish proper guidelines for their production and use.

— JIS