15% hike in route taxi, bus fares Monday

Commuters using vehicles in the privately-run public transportation system will start paying 15 per cent more starting on Monday, the Transport Authority announced yesterday.

This means that commuters using route taxis and “Coaster” buses will start paying $115 per trip, instead of the current $100 fare. The last time the fare was increased was in August 2013.

However, the Government-owned public transportation system will not be affected by the increase as the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), which services the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Area including Portmore and Spanish Town, and its partner, Montego Bay Metro, will retain the $100 per trip fare.The rate for the elderly, the disabled and children will remain at 50 per cent of the adult fare.

The Transport Authority, the Government body which oversees public transportation, announced the fare increase late yesterday following approval by the Cabinet.

According to the Transport Authority, after several and varying requests for an increase, the Cabinet noted the situation, reviewed the requests, along with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the general public and the resultant effect of the rate of inflation, and sought to find a solution. It is believed that this adjustment, after eight years, created the right balance for all parties.

The consultations with the Ministry of Finance and Public Service have indicated that the increase will affect national inflation by approximately one per cent. The transport ministry said that a number of initiatives have been undertaken to improve the sector and service delivery.

The release said that the authority and the Ministry of Transport and Mining, along with National Council of Taxi Associations, have engaged the taxi associations to help rid the sector of “bad eggs” by providing extensive customer service training for operators.

“Additionally, the recent staging of the Transport Stakeholders Conference, the establishment of a hotline to report deviant behaviour which may result in the cancellation and suspension of road licences and badges; the introduction of technologies to assist with ride-sharing; along with the ministry and the authority's part-sponsorship of the Blue Ribbon First Responders Training Programme, an initiative spearheaded by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services, have all been used as means to transform the sector,” the Transport Authority stated.

“While these improvements may be considered small steps, they are steps in the right direction, and the ministry remains dedicated to putting in the work to make a transformation,” it added.

The ministry further outlined that amendments to the Transport Authority Act are far advanced, as well as the regulations to the Road Traffic Act, 2018.

The ministry also warned operators against charging additional fares, stressing that the Transport Authority will be monitoring behaviour.

Commuters are encouraged to report overcharging to the Transport Authority at 888-991-5687 or WhatsApp 876-551-8196.