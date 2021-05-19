15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting 6-year-old cousin in police custody

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The 15-year-old boy who is accused of accidentally shooting his six-year-old cousin, Jadaine Miller, while playing with an illegal firearm Monday afternoon was handed over to police at the Freeport Station in Montego Bay, St James, for questioning late last evening.

The juvenile was accompanied by his mother and his attorney Henry McCurdy.

“We have no further information from the police. At this point I can't say anything else,” McCurdy told the Jamaica Observer.

Jadaine was shot dead in a yard at Dalling Street, Harmony Town, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Police report that about 2:30 pm on Monday, the six-year-old was among a group of children playing when an explosion was heard.

Jadaine was subsequently discovered lying in a pool of blood, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The youngster now in custody then fled the scene.

The Observer has learnt that the teenager lives in the yard, where there are several other houses.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, deputy superintendent (DSP) in charge of operations at the Westmoreland Police Division, Adrian Hamilton, said that the parents of the six-year-old were cooperating with the police probe.

“Statements have been recorded, both parents of the victim have been interviewed,” stated DSP Hamilton.

“All the arrangements are in place for him to come in this evening,” Hamilton said yesterday.

He also said that “agents of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency have been informed and are actively on the ground with our Community Safety and Security Branch personnel”.

He added that since the start of the year 17 juveniles in Westmoreland have been charged for major crimes including abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, assault at common law, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

“This tells us that there are coordinated approaches that are necessary to combat the scourge,” Hamilton said.