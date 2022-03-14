15-year-old crash victim in dire need of blood

Lasana Turner-Francis, the stepmother of Morant Bay High School student Michael Jackson, has issued a desperate plea for blood donations to help save the 15-year-old who has been in intensive care at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) since March 5.

Jackson was one of four people travelling in a private motor vehicle on the Trinity Ville main road in St Thomas when the car slammed into a utility pole at approximately 3:00 pm. The occupants were taken to hospital where three of them were treated and released. Jackson, though, was in an unresponsive state and was admitted.

The teen had been staying with relatives in Trinity Ville and went to Morant Bay to pick up some money to purchase back-to-school supplies. While returning to Trinity Ville the crash occurred.

“He is in need of blood. He is still in the Intensive Care Unit on a machine. He is not breathing by himself. He has not yet done the major surgery to his pelvis going down to his right leg. That is a surgery he is going to go into as soon as he is strong enough and he is going to need a lot blood for that as well. They are still doing tests. They did a CT scan. The doctors think they should do an MRI soon,” Turner-Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

She thanked Morant Bay High School for the help the family has received so far, and KPH for keeping Jackson alive to date.

“The family has been getting a lot of support from the school. They have been encouraging us and putting up people to make blood donations. They ensure that we have transportation and so forth. We had an hour of prayer at school on Friday for him where the students participated. The staff at KPH have been doing very well,” she said.

Turner-Francis also made an appeal to motorists.

“I am a motorist who always encourages other motorists to drive carefully, not just for themselves but for others. I encourage you to drive safely. Most of the time accidents like these are not just short-term injuries, but long-term injuries that may not affect just your life but cause others to be affected because of your carelessness,” she said.

Jamaicans wishing to give blood may do so at a blood bank using the name Michael Jackson. Receipt showing proof of donation may be sent to Turner-Francis who can be reached at 876-574-1247. Monetary donations can be sent to National Commercial Bank Morant Bay branch, account number 644144380 in the name Lasana Turner-Francis.

On Friday, the National Road Safety Unit renewed its call for road users to exercise caution as it reported that from January 1 this year to Friday, 88 people were killed in fatal crashes.

In 2021, a total of 487 people perished in crashes, with males accounting for 87 per cent. The unit has made a particular appeal to men to take heed.

The unit said that is not comforting as families are losing breadwinners and homes, while communities and the economy face severe consequences.

“Motorists are reminded to show patience and care when driving, overtaking or passing vehicles. It is imperative to be cautious, drive carefully and follow traffic rules,” the unit said.