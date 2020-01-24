15-yr-old Coco Gauff stuns by defeating Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-yr-old Coco Gauff stuns by defeating Naomi Osaka at Australian OpenFriday, January 24, 2020
|
Coco Gauff continued her stunning debut run at the 2020 Australian Open by defeating reigning champion Naomi Osaka on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena.
The 15-year-old is no stranger to making headlines around the world and this will only add to her accolades. The American is the youngest player to beat a top-five ranked opponent since Jeniffer Capriati defeated Gabriela Sabatini at the 1991 US Open.
Previously, Osaka defeated Gauff in the 3rd round at the US Open as the Japanese completed an awesome 6-3, 6-4 success in 67 minutes last August. The American has proven how far she has come since that defeat. This time around, Gauff would not be denied even after Osaka forced her to serve out the match. She still came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Gauff seemed stunned by her latest achievement saying, “Two years ago I lost first-round in juniors, and now I’m here. This is crazy. I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on the court.”
