153 recoveries, 54 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

153 recoveries, 54 new COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaMonday, November 30, 2020
|
For the fourth
day in a row, Jamaica has recorded upwards of 100 COVID-19 recoveries.
On Sunday, there were 153 recoveries, increasing the number to 6,219.
This follows 108 on Thursday, 124 on Friday and 113 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 54 new coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the tally to 10,763.
Kingston and St Andrew had 14 cases while there were 11 in St Catherine and nine in Westmoreland.
Jamaica now has 4,139 active cases with 70 people in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.
Sadly, the country recorded another fatality, increasing the count to 257. The deceased is an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.
Another death is also being probed.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy