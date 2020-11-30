153 recoveries, 54 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

For the fourth

day in a row, Jamaica has recorded upwards of 100 COVID-19 recoveries.

On Sunday, there were 153 recoveries, increasing the number to 6,219.

This follows 108 on Thursday, 124 on Friday and 113 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 54 new coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the tally to 10,763.

Kingston and St Andrew had 14 cases while there were 11 in St Catherine and nine in Westmoreland.

Jamaica now has 4,139 active cases with 70 people in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.

Sadly, the country recorded another fatality, increasing the count to 257. The deceased is an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation.

Another death is also being probed.