156 vendors register to sell on MoBay streets

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) is reporting that 156 vendors wishing to ply their wares on the streets of Montego Bay signed up during the local authority's three-day pre-registration blitz which ended on Wednesday.

The initiative forms part of overall efforts to control street vending in the resort city.

The corporation's Chief Executive Officer Gerald Lee told the Jamaica Observer at the end of the registration process on Wednesday that each vendor's identification card will be colour-coded to indicate the specific vending zone to which that individual belongs. He added that this would be based on data collected during registration.

“When that process is completed, then each shortlisted vendor will be contacted to complete the registration process and told where they will vend,” said Lee, who stressed that those caught doing business outside their designated vending area or operating without the required licences will face prosecution.

“I'm encouraging vendors to come out and register… after the registration process is closed we will not tolerate those who are vending without licence,” he emphasised. “We are trying to be fair and not [cause] any vendor to suffer while we regulate vending in the streets… We are not anti-vending.”

Designated vending spaces will include Corner Lane, Lower Lawrence Lane, Church Lane, Lower Market Lane, North Lane and parts of Orange Street. St James Street will be declared a “No vending” zone.

In announcing the initiative last month, chairman of the corporation, Mayor Leeroy Williams, stressed that preference would be given to vendors from the parish. Pre-registration was done to determine the number of vendors interested in being licensed, what they intend to offer for sale and where they wish to be located.

Unregistered vendors, he said, would be prosecuted and their goods being seized. He expressed confidence, however, that there would be compliance and therefore no need to go that route. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will work closely with the corporation and four members of the JCF have been assigned to work with the municipal police to ensure the rules are followed.

On Wednesday, several vendors who went to the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to register were turned back because they didn't have a recent utility bill, as required for proof of address. Others were denied registration because their photographs were not notarised.

Kerry Lindo, who sells children's clothing and accessories along Market Street, was among those who successfully registered.

“Me good with the registration; it work in other countries so it can work here too,” she said.