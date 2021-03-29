16 die from COVID-19, while 289 new infections reported

An additional sixteen COVID-19 related deaths and 287 new infections were recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the coronavirus in Jamaica to 586.

Two of the deaths reported were previously described as under investigation.

The 287 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases bring the total number of cases on record for the island to 38,514.

Recoveries increased by 137, bringing total recoveries to 17,334

.Jamaica currently has 20,334 active COVID-19 cases.